Markets Right Now: Banks, tech lead gains for us stocks

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4 p.m.

Banks and other financial companies led stocks modestly higher, extending the market's gains from last week.

Industrials stocks also rose Monday, while retailers and other consumer-focused companies lagged the most.

JPMorgan Chase rose 1.4 per cent , while chipmaker Nvidia jumped 4.1 per cent .

Aerospace manufacturer Orbital ATK soared 20 per cent after agreeing to be acquired by Northrop Grumman.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 22,331. The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 3 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,503. Both indexes closed at record highs.

The Nasdaq composite increased 6 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,454.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.23 per cent .

