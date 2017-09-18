Mattis: No need yet to shoot down NKorean missiles

WASHINGTON — Defence Secretary Jim Mattis says the U.S. has not attempted to shoot down any of North Korea's missiles -- including two that have recently overflown Japan -- because they have not posed a direct threat.

In remarks to reporters at the Pentagon, Mattis said U.S. and Japanese missile defences have been ready to respond, but were not needed.

If a North Korean missile were to threaten U.S. or Japanese territory, he said, "that would elicit a different response from us."

He said North Korea is deliberately carrying out tests that come as close as possible to provoking the U.S. without drawing a military response.