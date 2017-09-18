Mattis: Unclear if budget cuts play role in military crashes

WASHINGTON — Defence Secretary Jim Mattis says senior military leaders are taking a close look at whether strict budget constraints have led to a recent rash of deadly training accidents and crashes across the armed forces.

Since mid-July, nearly 100 U.S. service members have been killed or injured in close to a dozen mishaps, among them ship collisions, military aircraft crashes and a Marine amphibious vehicle that ran over a gas line.

Mattis says he's not convinced that tight budgets have contributed to accidents but that's being looked at. He says the military can't keep doing more with less.