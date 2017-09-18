Menendez jurors hear descriptions of upscale resorts

NEWARK, N.J. — Jurors in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and a wealthy donor have heard descriptions of trips to upscale Dominican Republic resorts that Menendez took on the donor's dime.

Prosecutors allege they were part of a bribery agreement between the Democratic senator and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen. Both men deny the allegations.

Witnesses testified Monday about Punta Cana and Casa de Campo, where Melgen has a villa.

Jurors also heard that Melgen spent more than $20,000 to charter a private jet in 2007 when Menendez travelled back to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic and Melgen's plane was unavailable.