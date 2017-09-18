MGM Resorts debuts entertainment-focused corporate campaign

LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International has launched a corporate campaign with a goal of showing its force within the entertainment industry, ending the notion that it is only a casino-operating company.

The campaign debuted during the Emmy Awards Sunday. It highlights the array of entertainment options offered by the Las Vegas-based company, including award-winning shows, top-rated restaurants, night and day clubs, retail and spas.

Chief experience and marketing officer Lilian Tomovich says tourists from all over the world nowadays travel to Las Vegas for its entertainment options and may not necessarily gamble.

Ads will appear in print, on social media and national TV. It will also include an interactive emoji-driven sweepstakes on Twitter.