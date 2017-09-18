Motor accident in Uganda kills 13 people, police say

KAMPALA, Uganda — Ugandan police say 13 people, including 12 Tanzanian nationals, have been killed in a motor accident on a highway in central Uganda.

Ugandan police spokesman Asan Kasingye told reporters Monday that most of the victims were travelling in a minibus that crashed head-on with a truck Sunday night. The Tanzanians were returning home from a wedding in Uganda.

He said seven other passengers in the minibus were seriously injured and "in critical condition." A passenger in the truck was killed while the driver was seriously injured.

The highway leading to western Uganda has been notorious over the years for the high number of lethal accidents often blamed on irresponsible drivers.