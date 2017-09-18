New apartments cater to Bryce Canyon National Park workforce

SALT LAKE CITY — A new employee housing building for workers in the Bryce Canyon National Park area has opened after years of struggling to find a place to stay during their seasonal jobs.

The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2xsPtWk ) the national park in southern Utah, known for its oddly shaped pillars called hoodoos, draws in more than 1 million visitors annually.

The new Bryce Rim Apartments were built by Ruby's Inn, a historic hotel near the national park that employs 600 workers during the peak season.

The apartment offers 24 single employee dorms rooms and two- and three-bedroom units for families. Hotel Employee Housing Manager Kam Roundy says the new apartments are best thing to happen to Bryce Canyon City since spotlights. With the apartments, Ruby's Inn will have more room for its staff.

