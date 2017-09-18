Notorious jewel thief out of jail but still facing charges

DECATUR, Ga. — A notorious 86-year-old jewel thief is out of jail but still faces legal trouble.

Drew Findling, a lawyer for Doris Payne, said Monday that Payne was released Friday from the DeKalb County jail, just outside Atlanta.

Payne was arrested July 17 and charged with misdemeanour shoplifting after a Walmart employee said she tried to leave the Chamblee store with items she hadn't paid for.

Payne was on probation at the time after pleading guilty in March to a felony shoplifting charge for trying to steal a $2,000 necklace from a department store in December. She was jailed for violating that probation.

Findling says a judge last week ended her probation in that case, but she still faces the Walmart shoplifting charge.