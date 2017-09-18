News / World

Officer in nurse arrest was reprimanded for sex harassment

FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file frame grab from video taken from a police body camera and provided by attorney Karra Porter, nurse Alex Wubbels is arrested by a Salt Lake City police officer at University Hospital in Salt Lake City. The case of the police officer caught on video dragging Wubbels from the hospital in handcuffs is now before a Utah police chief to decide possible punishment after a law enforcement oversight board found the detective lost control and got aggressive while his supervisor failed to seek legal advice that could have calmed the situation. (Salt Lake City Police Department/Courtesy of Karra Porter via AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY — Police documents show a Utah officer caught on video dragging a nurse from a hospital and putting her in handcuffs had previously been reprimanded for sexually harassing a female co-worker.

The records say Salt Lake City police internal affairs confirmed allegations that Detective Jeff Payne harassed a department employee in a "severe and persistent" way in 2013.

Payne's lawyer, Greg Skordas, said Monday that while the reprimand is a problem, it's only one part of a decorated 27-year record.

Payne's discipline history was released in response to a public-records request from The Associated Press and other media outlets as multiple investigations into the arrest of nurse Alex Wubbels play out.

Payne handcuffed Wubbels after she refused to allow a blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient, citing hospital policy.

