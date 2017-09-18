Pakistan kicks off nationwide polio drive, citing success
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has launched its first nationwide polio vaccination drive, aiming to reach tens of millions of children while citing success in previous campaigns.
Dr. Rana Mohammad Safdar, the national
Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the only three countries with polio epidemics. Islamic extremists have targeted previous campaigns in Pakistan, alleging that the vaccines are part of a Western plot to harm Muslims.
But Safdar said recent efforts have been successful, reducing the number of polio cases from 306 in 2014 to just four in the current year.