Philippines: 3 Marawi siege leaders dead, 2 still fighting

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military chief says three leaders of the Islamic State-linked militants who attacked a southern city have been killed in more than three months of fighting but two others, including a top Asian terror suspect, are still alive and leading the fighting.

Military chief Gen. Eduardo Ano said in a news conference Monday that about 10 foreign militants, mostly Malaysians and Indonesians, are with a few dozen remaining militants who are making a final stand in a lakeside Marawi community after a series of battle setbacks.