Police arrest suspect in deaths of elderly Japanese in Bali

BALI, Indonesia — Indonesian police have arrested a man suspected of murdering an elderly Japanese couple earlier this month on the resort island of Bali.

Denpasar police chief Hadi Purnomo said the suspect, a 25-year-old Balinese man, was arrested early Monday in Denpasar, Bali's capital.

The burned bodies of Hiroko Matsuba, 73, and her husband Norio Matsuba, 76, were discovered Sept. 4 by their adopted son in their house in southern Kuta.

Purnomo said the man attacked the couple using a knife from their house and burned their bodies in an attempt to destroy evidence of his crime.