Portugal is upgraded out of junk status and its markets jump
LISBON, Portugal — Portugal's stock market is surging and its government borrowing rates are falling after the country recovered its investment-grade rating from Standard & Poor's.
S&P said late Friday that Portugal has made "solid progress" in restoring its financial health since needing a 78 billion-euro ($93 billion) bailout in 2011 amid the eurozone crisis. It raised its rating from BB+, or junk status, to BBB-.
Fitch and Moody's, the other two main ratings agencies, still rate Portugal's debt at junk.
