Public land added in Tennessee to Cherokee National Forest

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — Public land including more than 1,000 acres (400 hectares) in Tennessee will be added to Cherokee National Forest.

Knoxville News Sentinel reports environmental non-profit The Conservation Fund announced Thursday a total of more than 1,500 acres (600 hectares) costing $4.6 million were added in Tennessee and North Carolina.

The land, also known as Cut Laurel Gap, will eventually be open for fishing in addition to ruffed grouse, turkey, white-tailed deer and black bear hunting.

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee says resources on the property that provide drinking water for many Bristol residents will be protected.

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee says it's a great example of federal, state and local officials co-operating with private organizations to use Land and Water Conservation Fund money in protecting area and heritage.

