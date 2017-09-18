Public land added in Tennessee to Cherokee National Forest
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — Public land including more than 1,000 acres (400 hectares) in Tennessee will be added to Cherokee National Forest.
The land, also known as Cut Laurel Gap, will eventually be open for fishing in addition to ruffed grouse, turkey, white-tailed deer and black bear hunting.
U.S. Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee says resources on the property that provide drinking water for many Bristol residents will be protected.
