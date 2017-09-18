Putin attends military drills that worry Russia's neighbours
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending military
Putin, accompanied by Russian
Russian and Belarusian troops are participating in the exercises that started last week.
Some nervous NATO members, including the Baltic states and Poland, have criticized an alleged lack of transparency about the war games and questioned Moscow's intentions.
Russia and Belarus say the exercises, which run until Wednesday, involve 5,500 Russian and 7,200 Belarusian troops. Some NATO countries have estimated that up to 100,000 troops could be involved.
Moscow has rejected the claim and insists the