Putin attends military drills that worry Russia's neighbours

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending military manoeuvrs that have worried his country's neighbours .

Putin, accompanied by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, attended the Zapad (West) 2017 drills on Monday at the Luzhsky range in western Russia, just over 100 kilometres (about 60 miles) east of Estonia's border.

Russian and Belarusian troops are participating in the exercises that started last week.

Some nervous NATO members, including the Baltic states and Poland, have criticized an alleged lack of transparency about the war games and questioned Moscow's intentions.

Russia and Belarus say the exercises, which run until Wednesday, involve 5,500 Russian and 7,200 Belarusian troops. Some NATO countries have estimated that up to 100,000 troops could be involved.