Putin attends military drills that worry Russia's neighbours

In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 photo provided Monday, Sept. 18, by Vayar Military Agency, a Belarus army soldier prepares to fire a portable air defense missile during a military exercise at a training ground at an undisclosed location in Belarus. Russia and Belarus began major war games Thursday, an operation involving thousands of troops, tanks and aircraft on NATO's eastern edge practicing how to hunt down and destroy armed spies, among other maneuvers. (Vayar Military Agency photo via AP)

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending military manoeuvrs that have worried his country's neighbours .

Putin, accompanied by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, attended the Zapad (West) 2017 drills on Monday at the Luzhsky range in western Russia, just over 100 kilometres (about 60 miles) east of Estonia's border.

Russian and Belarusian troops are participating in the exercises that started last week.

Some nervous NATO members, including the Baltic states and Poland, have criticized an alleged lack of transparency about the war games and questioned Moscow's intentions.

Russia and Belarus say the exercises, which run until Wednesday, involve 5,500 Russian and 7,200 Belarusian troops. Some NATO countries have estimated that up to 100,000 troops could be involved.

Moscow has rejected the claim and insists the manoeuvrs don't threaten anyone.

