Qatar agrees to buy 24 Typhoon jets from Britain
LONDON — Britain says Qatar has agreed to buy 24 Typhoon fighter jets manufactured by the U.K's BAE Systems.
The value of the sale was not disclosed. CMC Markets U.K. analyst David Madden said it was "likely to be in excess of 1 billion pounds ($1.35 billion)."
In June, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar over its close relations with Iran and its alleged support for extremists. Qatar denies supporting extremism and says the dispute is politically motivated.