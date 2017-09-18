Qatar agrees to buy 24 Typhoon jets from Britain

LONDON — Britain says Qatar has agreed to buy 24 Typhoon fighter jets manufactured by the U.K's BAE Systems.

The U.K. defence ministry says an agreement was signed Sunday by Defence Secretary Michael Fallon and his Qatari counterpart, Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah.

Fallon says the deal heralds "even closer defence co-operation " with a strategic partner.

The value of the sale was not disclosed. CMC Markets U.K. analyst David Madden said it was "likely to be in excess of 1 billion pounds ($1.35 billion)."

BAE shares rose more than 3 per cent Monday to 614.5 pence.