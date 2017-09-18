Ryanair under pressure after messing up pilots' holidays
LONDON — Irish budget airline Ryanair is under pressure to provide more information to
The carrier, Europe's biggest by passengers carried, said Saturday it would cancel the flights because it had "messed up in the planning of pilot holidays." Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs said the company would provide updates, but as of Monday, there were only details on
Those
Carole Schofield tweeted: "How the hell do you know if you can get back. Publish full list now!"
Shares in the airline fell 1.9