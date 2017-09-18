Saudi authorities pressure Snapchat to block Al-Jazeera

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Snapchat has blocked Al-Jazeera's Discover channel in Saudi Arabia amid an ongoing dispute between Gulf states and Qatar, where the media network is headquartered.

Al-Jazeera said Snapchat's decision to block its curated Discover Channel is "deplorable", "alarming" and amounts to "censoring media content". The Arabic Snapchat channel was launched in May, a month before Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states cut ties with Qatar.

The quartet accuse Qatar of using Al-Jazeera to promote its policies, and have moved to block access to the channel locally.