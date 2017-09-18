Senate poised to pass $700 billion defence policy bill
WASHINGTON — The Senate is poised to pass a
The legislation is expected to be approved Monday evening by a wide margin.
The measure authorizes a $700 billion Pentagon budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, expands U.S. missile
The Senate bill would provide $640 billion for core Pentagon operations, such as buying weapons and paying troops, and another $60 billion for wartime missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.
The budget the Trump administration submitted to Congress sought $603 billion for basic functions and another $65 billion for overseas missions.