State agency investigates shooting of 2 Oklahoma officers

CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the shooting of two Oklahoma police officers.

The OSBI says the Chickasha (CHICK'-uh-shay) officers were wounded Sunday afternoon when they went to a man's home to serve a search warrant and the man opened fire. The officers returned gunfire.

Both officers were taken to hospitals in undisclosed condition. Their names have not been released.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, but later surrendered to law officers after a more than two-hour standoff during which U.S. Highway 81 was closed. Chickasha is about 40 miles (65 kilometres ) southwest of Oklahoma City.