The Latest: Plight of Rohingya get attention at UN meeting

The latest on the U.N. General Assembly meeting (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

The plight of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims that U.N. officials have described as ethnic cleansing is getting early attention at the annual gathering of government leaders at the world body.

Britain on Monday presided over a meeting of several Western and Muslim-majority governments that are urging senior Myanmar officials to end the violence and allow humanitarian access.

More than 400,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh in the past month amid a military crackdown triggered by insurgent attacks on security posts in late August.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the violence is a "stain" on Myanmar's reputation, and it's vital that Aung San Suu Kyi and her civilian government make clear the abuses "must stop."

The closed meeting was also attended by representatives of Bangladesh, Indonesia, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Sweden, Denmark and the United States.

___

12:35 p.m.

France's top diplomat says dissension and conflict are at their highest level since the Cold War, while co-operation among nations has become more difficult.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a news conference Monday that world leaders are gathering at the U.N. General Assembly for their annual meeting at "a critical moment" that is witnessing "a worrying degradation of the international environment."

He pointed to the increasing number of global crises from fighting terrorism to resolving conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, from tackling North Korea's escalating nuclear program to addressing the flight of more than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh.