The Latest: Poliquin says Zinke 'strikes the right balance'

PORTLAND, Maine — The Latest on Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's recommendation for Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument (all times local):

2 p.m.

Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke "strikes the right balance" in his recommendation for the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

Zinke wants to allow trees to be cut on parts of the land and to ensure that "traditional uses" like snowmobiling and hunting are taken into account.

His recommendations are included in a memo sent to the president last month and leaked to news organizations, including The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump, who ordered a review of monuments, will have the final say.

Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated the land, said Monday that he fears that the recommendation could negate compromises that took years to negotiate. Deeds already allow some hunting, and there are 32 miles of snowmobile trails.

___

12:05 p.m.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke wants to allow trees to be cut on parts of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument and to ensure that "traditional uses" like snowmobiling and hunting are taken into account in the management plan.

His recommendations including "active timber management" are included in a memo to President Donald Trump, who will have the final say.

Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated the land, said Monday he's happy the recommendation would keep the land intact, but he's disappointed that it could negate compromises that took years to negotiate. Deeds allow some hunting, and there are 32 miles of snowmobile trails.