The Latest: Senate approves $700 billion defence policy bill
WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Senate's passage of the
6:50 p.m.
The Senate has approved a
The measure sailed through the chamber, 89-8, even though lawmakers have yet to agree on a plan for waiving restrictions imposed by a six-year-old law to control government spending.
The Senate bill would provide $640 billion for core Pentagon operations, such as buying weapons and paying troops, and another $60 billion for wartime missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.
The budget the Trump administration submitted to Congress sought $603 billion for basic functions and another $65 billion for overseas missions.
The Senate bill includes $8.5 billion to strengthen U.S. missile defenses.
