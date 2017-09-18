The Latest: US, Cuban diplomats to discuss health incidents

NEW YORK — The Latest on the investigation into unexplained incidents harming the health of American diplomats in Havana (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

The United States plans to discuss concerns with Cuba over American diplomats harmed in unexplained incidents in Havana during a meeting in Washington on Tuesday.

The meeting comes as the Trump administration considers shuttering its Embassy in Havana out of concern about the safety U.S. diplomats. A State Department official says the U.S. will raise concerns and also discuss the status of the ongoing investigation. The official wasn't authorized to comment by name and requested anonymity.

The Cubans will be represented by Josefina Vidal. She's headed U.S. affairs for Cuba's foreign ministry and was the public face of Cuba's diplomatic opening with the United States. She was recently named Cuba's ambassador to Canada, which also experienced health incidents.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State John Creamer will represent the U.S.

___

4:00 a.m.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Trump administration is considering closing down the U.S. Embassy in Havana following unexplained incidents that have affected the health of American diplomats.

Tillerson's comments are the strongest indication to date that the United States might mount a major diplomatic response, potentially jeopardizing the historic restart of relations between the U.S. and Cuba. The former foes reopened embassies in Washington and Havana in 2015 after a half-century of estrangement.

Tillerson says, "It's a very serious issue with respect to the harm that certain individuals have suffered."