The Latest: WH name rep for historically black colleges

WASHINGTON — The Latest on a White House meeting of presidents for historically black colleges and universities (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump has named a new executive director for the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Jonathan M. Holifield says he looks forward to increasing the universities' contribution to the American economy and workforce. He spoke at the Old Executive Office Building Monday.

Holifield's appointment answers one complaint of the leaders of those institutions who say the administration has been making slow progress on its promise to move the initiative from the Education Department to the White House.

Trump was not at the White House to meet the HBCU leaders or the student leaders.

Holifield is an attorney, civil rights advocate and business leader from Ohio who has written about improving the performance of underrepresented Americans in the economy.

___

3:50 a.m.

The White House is holding an annual gathering for presidents of historically black colleges and universities amid strained ties with school leaders.

The event has been trimmed to a two-day summit — furthering aggravating school officials already frustrated with the White House's slow pace on its promises to them.

Trump promised support for the schools during his presidential campaign and Black History Month meetings, when college presidents posed for pictures with him in the White House.

Trump won't be at the White House to receive them this time: His schedule puts him in New York for the U.N. General Assembly.