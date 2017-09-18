Transportation strike over taxes shuts down much of Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Much of Haiti has come to a halt because of a transportation strike over new taxes proposed by the government.

Most Haitians do not have private cars and they get around on motorcycle taxis or the often elaborately painted vans and trucks known as "tap taps." But none were available Monday.

Most shops were closed, as were schools because students could not get to class. Government offices were technically open but most employees could not get to work.