Trump hypes mock video of golf ball striking Clinton

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is still taking potshots at Hillary Clinton, in the latest sign that his campaign fury hasn't faded.

On Sunday he retweeted a mock video that shows him smacking a golf ball that seemingly strikes Clinton in the back before she stumbles while boarding a plane.

It appears to be a doctored version of news footage from 2011 that shows the then-secretary of state falling after climbing the airplane stairs.

A Clinton spokesman declined comment.