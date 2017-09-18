Trump wants to showcase US military strength with DC parade

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump says he wants to stage an armed forces parade in Washington on July 4 to showcase U.S. military strength.

Trump announced his idea Monday at the start of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump reminisced about how much he enjoyed watching France's military parade in Paris on Bastille Day in July. He said the two-hour parade was a "tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France" and suggested that he wants the same for Americans.

Trump says he's discussed the idea with his chief of staff, John Kelly, who is a retired Marine general.