Turkey holds military drill as Iraq Kurdish referendum nears

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's military says it has kicked off a previously unannounced drill near its border with Iraq, as the semi-autonomous northern Iraqi Kurdish region prepares to hold a referendum on independence.

The military says the exercise — a show of force ahead of the vote — started on Monday near the town of Silopi, close to the Habur border gate between Turkey and the Iraqi Kurdish region.

Turkey has a large Kurdish minority and is battling Kurdish insurgents. It's opposed to the Iraqi Kurdish moves for independence and has urged Iraqi Kurdish leaders to cancel the vote.

The military did not provide details on the drill but said anti-terror operations in the region would continue at the same time as the exercises.