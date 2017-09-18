Uganda police detain 11 protesting 'life presidency'

KAMPALA, Uganda — Ugandan police have detained a lawmaker and 10 others who were arrested while protesting against a plan that they charge would enable the country's long-term president to rule for life.

Emilian Kayima, a police spokesman in the capital Kampala, said they are holding a prominent opposition member of parliament and others accused of staging an unlawful assembly Monday.

Dozens of lawmakers with Uganda's ruling party said last week they will support a bill to remove a clause in Uganda's constitution that prevents anyone aged 75 and above from seeking the presidency.