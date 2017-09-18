US flies powerful warplanes amid standoff with North Korea
A
A
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea says the U.S. military has flown powerful bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula in joint drills with South Korean warplanes.
The United States often sends such high-tech, powerful aircraft in a show of force in times of heightened animosities with North Korea.
Monday's flyovers came three days after North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean in apparent defiance of U.S.-led international pressure on the country. The North conducted its sixth nuclear test on Sept. 3 and was subsequently hit with tough, fresh U.N. sanctions.
Seoul's
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We were just like, let’s do it': Teen entrepreneurs launch their own software company
-
Two arrested as Halifax police investigate sudden death of man in Clayton Park
-
'A very lovable young man:' Halifax homicide victim remembered
-
'Waiting game:' Still too early to say how hurricane Jose will affect Nova Scotia