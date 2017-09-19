10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. ANOTHER QUAKE STRIKES MEXICO

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake stuns central Mexico, killing over 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust.

2. WHAT TRUMP SAID AT UN

President Donald Trump vows to "totally destroy North Korea" if the U.S. must defend itself or its allies against the renegade nation's nuclear weapons program.

3. GLOBAL DIFFERENCES ABOUND AS LEADERS ADDRESS UN

This year's U.N. gathering of world leaders put an immediate spotlight on deep differences on how to tackle crises from North Korea to global warming.

4. WHICH ISLAND IS GRAPPLING WITH MARIA'S AFTERMATH

Hurricane Maria slammed into the Caribbean island of Dominica ripping the roof off even the prime minister's residence and causing what he called "mind-boggling" devastation.

5. GOP TRIES YET AGAIN FOR OBAMACARE REPEAL VOTES

With a Sept. 30 deadline, President Trump and Republican Senate leaders dove into a frantic hunt for votes in a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

6. WHITE MAN CHARGED IN POSSIBLY RACIALLY MOTIVATED ATTACKS

A 23-year-old Baton Rouge man is accused of killing two black men and firing on a black family.

7. SENATE INTELLIGENCE CHAIRMAN SAYS FACEBOOK SHOULD TESTIFY

Sen. Richard Burr says Facebook should testify as part of its probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, and that the social media giant "seems to have been less than forthcoming" with Congress.

8. HOW ROHINGYA MUSLIMS ARE BEING WIPED OFF MYANMAR'S MAP

A rights group says Myanmar has virtually erased persecuted ethnic Rohingya Muslims from a huge swath of land they once called home.

9. PREDATORS TARGET NFL CONCUSSION VICTIMS, LAWYERS SAY

Lawyers for former NFL players eligible for concussion settlement payments say they've found evidence third-party claims servicers are taking advantage of players with significant brain damage.

