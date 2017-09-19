AP Interview: Lavrov hints US-Russia 'Tit-for-tat' could end

NEW YORK — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is saying he heard positive news in President Donald Trump's United Nations address: "that the U.S. would not impose its way of life on others."

Lavrov said the remark by Trump at the General Assembly on Tuesday was "very welcome" and something "we haven't heard from an American leader for a very long time." Lavrov spoke in an interview with The Associated Press after his meeting late Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.