Appeals court blocks San Francisco warning law for soda ads

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court has blocked a San Francisco law that requires a health warning on ads for sugary drinks.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday that the warning is misleading and may violate freedom of speech. It overturned a lower court ruling that rejected a request by the American Beverage Association and other groups to enjoin the law.

The ordinance approved in 2015 requires a warning to appear on ads for soda and other sugar-sweetened beverages that appear on billboards, buses and places in the city.

The label would read: "WARNING: Drinking beverages with added sugar(s) contributes to obesity, diabetes and tooth decay."