Attack on black Cornell Univ. student under investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. — Authorities in Ithaca say they're looking into whether the beating of a black Cornell University student was racially motivated.

Officials say Ithaca police officers responded early Friday to a fight near campus.

Police arrested a 19-year-old white man and charged him with assault. His name hasn't been released. Cornell officials say he's a student at the college.

The black student who was attacked told The New York Times he came home to find a group of students outside his off-campus house arguing with his housemates. The student said someone used a racial epithet before he was beaten by several people.