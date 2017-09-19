Blast at cement factory in southern Pakistan kills 5 people

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistani police say an accidental explosion at a cement factory in the country's south has killed at least five people.

The casualties included two policemen, a paramilitary ranger and two factory workers. The blast also injured eight people.

Amjad Shaikh, a senior police official in the southern town of Rohri where the factory is located, ruled out foul play in Tuesday's explosion.

He says the blast happened during an inspection of explosives that the factory uses for mining, which required the presence of policemen. Shaikh said the inspection was part of security measures ahead of the main Shiite holy day of Ashoura.