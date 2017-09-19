News / World

Boy pleads not guilty in school shooting in Washington state

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Freeman High School assistant football coach Tim Smetana grieves after he placed roses at a memorial to the shooting victims at the school in Rockford, Wash. Students returned Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 to the school south of Spokane, Wash., for the first time since last Wednesday's shootings that left one student dead and three wounded. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP, File)

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty in a school shooting that left one classmate dead and three wounded in Washington state.

Court documents released Tuesday revealed that Caleb Sharpe entered the plea Friday during a brief court appearance two days after the shooting at rural Freeman High School.

Sharpe, a sophomore, is charged as a juvenile with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

His parents and attorney were present for the hearing.

The Associated Press doesn't typically name juvenile suspects but is doing so because of the severity of the accusations and because Sharpe's name was released in public documents.

