Boy pleads not guilty in school shooting in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty in a school shooting that left one classmate dead and three wounded in Washington state.

Court documents released Tuesday revealed that Caleb Sharpe entered the plea Friday during a brief court appearance two days after the shooting at rural Freeman High School.

Sharpe, a sophomore, is charged as a juvenile with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

His parents and attorney were present for the hearing.