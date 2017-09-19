Brazil's police confirms death of British kayaker in Amazon

SAO PAULO — Brazilian police have confirmed the death of a British woman who disappeared while kayaking in the Amazon.

The head of the Amazonas state police homicide division told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a teenager has been arrested in connection with the case. He did not disclose woman's name.

Ivo Martins says the victim's body is yet to be found, but that the teenager confessed to taking part in the slaying.

The woman was kayaking on the Solimoes River in the northern jungle state when she disappeared.

Brazil's navy said in a statement issued Saturday that the 43-year-old was between the cities of Codajas and Coari when she activated an emergency beacon on Sept. 13.