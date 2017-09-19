Company agrees to $5M settlement in butter flavouring case
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A company has agreed to pay $5 million to settle claims that its butter
The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Corp., of Commerce, California, agreed to the settlement Monday as a Buchanan County jury was being selected to consider damages.
George Giles of Clarksdale, Missouri, claimed in the suit that he was sickened with a pulmonary disease. He blamed his illness in part on his exposure to diacetyl, a chemical used to make the butter
Carmi Flavor didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.
Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com