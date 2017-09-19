News / World

Company agrees to $5M settlement in butter flavouring case

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A company has agreed to pay $5 million to settle claims that its butter flavouring chemicals harmed the lungs of a worker who handled the product at a Missouri plant.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Corp., of Commerce, California, agreed to the settlement Monday as a Buchanan County jury was being selected to consider damages.

George Giles of Clarksdale, Missouri, claimed in the suit that he was sickened with a pulmonary disease. He blamed his illness in part on his exposure to diacetyl, a chemical used to make the butter flavouring . The suit said the exposure happened from 1997 to 2003 while he was working for the Ventura Foods facility in St. Joseph.

Carmi Flavor didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com

