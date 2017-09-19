Congo leader opens peace conference in bloody Kasai region

DAKAR, Senegal — Congo President Joseph Kabila has declared that "justice must be done" as he opened a peace conference in the bloody Kasai region where thousands of people have died in a year of fighting among government troops and militias.

Kabila blamed the unrest on a "terrorist militia" and told officials, civil society leaders and former militia members Tuesday that all who have contributed to the violence in the once-peaceful region will have to answer for their crimes.