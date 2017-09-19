Cuba again denies role in 'health attacks' on US diplomats
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Cuban government has again denied any involvement in or any knowledge of a mysterious series of health incidents that have affected American diplomats in Havana.
At a meeting on law enforcement
In a statement, the Cuban embassy in Washington says the government has ordered investigations into the incidents and asked for
At least 21 members of the American diplomatic community in Havana have suffered from symptoms, including brain damage, believed to have come from some sort of sonic attack since late last year. The most recent incident was in August.