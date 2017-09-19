Czech zoo burns rhino horns, condemns auction in SAfrica
DVUR KRALOVE, Czech Republic — A Czech zoo has burned some 33.5 kilograms (74 pounds) of rhino horns with an estimated black market value of more than $2 million in a protest against a controversial rhino horn auction in South Africa.
Zoo director Premysl Rabas criticized the South African auction, saying he believed it would spur demand for the trade.
Zoos around the world have been burning and destroying illegal wildlife products to send a message that such products cannot be traded and poaching animals for their horns must stop.
