Czech zoo burns rhino horns, condemns auction in SAfrica

DVUR KRALOVE, Czech Republic — A Czech zoo has burned some 33.5 kilograms (74 pounds) of rhino horns with an estimated black market value of more than $2 million in a protest against a controversial rhino horn auction in South Africa.

The Dvur Kralove Zoo, 110 kilometres (70 miles) northeast of Prague, is home to 19 rhinos. Officials have removed the animals' horns to prevent criminals from stealing them for sale.

Zoo director Premysl Rabas criticized the South African auction, saying he believed it would spur demand for the trade.