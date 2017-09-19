Dutch king to deliver budget speech to Parliament

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — On a day of pageantry and tight security, the Dutch king was to deliver a speech Tuesday to both houses of parliament outlining the government's budget for the coming year.

The speech will contain no major policy announcements as the two-party government has been in caretaker mode since elections in March and Prime Minister Mark Rutte is still in negotiations to form a new coalition.

Rutte's centre -right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy is in talks with the Christian Democrats, centrist, pro-European Union D66 and a smaller faith-based party, Christian Union.

Rutte posed for selfies and exchanged high fives with schoolchildren gathered at Parliament ahead of the speech.

Security has been tightened along the route King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will take from the Noordeinde Palace to Parliament. Thousands of people line the route each year to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

Police installed temporary barriers to block roads near the route and officers patrolled the city as crowds, many wearing orange hats and scarves, gathered.