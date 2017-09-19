Egypt says it will host 'reorganization' of Libyan army

CAIRO — Egypt says that it will host the reorganization of Libya's army, currently an eastern-based force led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter.

A statement signed by the Egyptian Committee on Libya Tuesday says Libyan military officers who met in Cairo recently chose Egypt as a starting point for plans to unify the army.

The group, chaired by Egypt's Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Hegazy, didn't say which officials took part in the meeting.

Libya sank into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. It is split between rival parliaments, governments and militias in the east and west, but in late July its rival leaders pledged to co-operate .