Ex-teacher charged with stealing $88K from Connecticut PTO
WOLCOTT, Conn. — A Connecticut town's former teacher of the year has been charged with stealing more than $88,000 in Parent Teacher Organization funds.
Jane Gargano, of Wolcott, was charged Monday with first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery. She was released on $20,000 bond pending arraignment scheduled for Sept. 26.
Authorities say the 54-year-old Gargano took the money while treasurer of the Alcott Elementary School PTO. She resigned as a kindergarten teacher at the school in May. She was the district's Teacher of the Year for 2016-2017.
Police allege she took the money starting as far back as 2012 by writing checks to herself and making cash withdrawals from the organization's banks accounts, and may also have kept money from fundraisers.
No one answered at a listed phone number for Gargano.
