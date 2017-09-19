Firefighter suspended after racist Facebook post resigns
A
A
Share via Email
DAYTON, Ohio — A volunteer firefighter in Ohio suspended after a Facebook post in which he allegedly indicated he would save a dog from a burning building before a black person has resigned.
Officials say 20-year-old Tyler Roysdon resigned Monday from the Franklin Township Fire Department. He was suspended without pay after the fire chief learned of the post.
The post containing multiple racial slurs had been ordered removed by township officials, who called the content "unacceptable."
A woman who identified herself to WXIX-TV as Joei Frame Roysdon said she's Roysdon's wife. She said he "admitted that he said things that were wrong and apologized." She said everyone deserves a second chance.
A phone number could not be found for Tyler Roysdon.
___
Information from: WHIO-AM, http://www.whioam.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'There is still a lot of ignorance in this country': Indigenous artist heartbroken after mural vandalized
-
BLM halts traffic at Yonge and Bloor to protest deportation of new mom
-
Woman found dead, shots fired between suspect and Nova Scotia police
-
Japan deploys missile interceptor near North Korea flight path