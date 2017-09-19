GOP panel divided on red ink for tax cuts
WASHINGTON — A Republican on the Senate Budget Committee says that tax cut advocates on the panel are pressing for cuts that could add $1.5 trillion or more to the deficit over the coming decade.
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said he's backing "as aggressive pro-growth tax reform as we can get." He says a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut "ought to be a minimum."
Republicans on the panel are grappling over how much the ongoing tax cut push will add to the nation's $20 trillion-plus debt.
More deficit-conscious panel members, such as Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, are pushing back. Corker on Monday opposed an overwhelmingly popular
