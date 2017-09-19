News / World

Hamas invites Abbas to resume control of Gaza

FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Gaza leader, Yehya Sinwar, left, holding his son Ibrahim, sits next to Ismail Haniyeh, right, a former top Hamas official in Gaza, as they listen to Khaled Mashaal, the outgoing Hamas leader in exile, during his news conference broadcast from Doha, Qatar, in Gaza City. The Islamic militant group Hamas has announced a number of key concessions to the rival Fatah movement, potentially paving the way for reconciliation after a 10-year rift that has left the Palestinians torn between two governments. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)

FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Gaza leader, Yehya Sinwar, left, holding his son Ibrahim, sits next to Ismail Haniyeh, right, a former top Hamas official in Gaza, as they listen to Khaled Mashaal, the outgoing Hamas leader in exile, during his news conference broadcast from Doha, Qatar, in Gaza City. The Islamic militant group Hamas has announced a number of key concessions to the rival Fatah movement, potentially paving the way for reconciliation after a 10-year rift that has left the Palestinians torn between two governments. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Hamas has invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to send officials to Gaza to resume control of the coastal enclave seized by the Islamic militant group a decade ago.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh made the announcement Tuesday, saying his group is serious about returning power to the Western-backed Palestinian leader and calling on him to respond with practical steps.

Hamas, in financial and political distress after years of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, this week announced it was disbanding a contentious committee that has governed Gaza in recent months, a key Abbas demand.

It also said it was ready to hand over all government functions to Abbas and to hold elections in Gaza and the West Bank.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular