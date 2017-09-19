Hamas invites Abbas to resume control of Gaza
GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Hamas has invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to send officials to Gaza to resume control of the coastal enclave seized by the Islamic militant group a decade ago.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh made the announcement Tuesday, saying his group is serious about returning power to the Western-backed Palestinian leader and calling on him to respond with practical steps.
Hamas, in financial and political distress after years of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, this week announced it was disbanding a contentious committee that has governed Gaza in recent months, a key Abbas demand.
It also said it was ready to hand over all government functions to Abbas and to hold elections in Gaza and the West Bank.
