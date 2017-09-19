Judge: Ex-NFL players may be targets for 'misleading' offers

PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge overseeing the NFL's $1 billion concussion settlement with former players says she's concerned they're being targeted by claims service providers, lenders and other groups seeking a share of the money.

At a hearing in Philadelphia on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Anita Brody will hear allegations unscrupulous third-party providers have been taking advantage of players with significant brain damage.

The judge has said in a court order she'll weigh the legality of contracts signed by former players who were duped by "deceptive or misleading solicitations."