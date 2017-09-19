Man charged in road-rage killing of child found competent
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man charged with first-degree murder in the road-rage killing of a 3-year-old boy has been found mentally competent.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a judge on Monday found 33-year-old Gary Eugene Holmes of Little Rock fit to proceed and scheduled his trial for Feb. 13.
Police say Acen was on a shopping trip with his grandmother when he was shot. The grandmother said she was stopped at a stop sign when a man honked his horn, then got out of his car and fired into her car.